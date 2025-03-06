McCoy, John P.



John P. McCoy age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday March 4, 2025. He was born on October 12, 1932 in Bolair, WV the son of the late Paul and Ruth (nee Irvin) McCoy. John was a veteran of the United States Army. He was married to Mary McCoy and she preceded him in death in 2017. John is survived by three children Debbie (Rick) Brannan, Joan McCoy, and Doug (Dana) McCoy; seven grandchildren John (Sondra) Petry, Scott (Stefanie) Richardson, Zack James, Ryan Richardson, Dillon McCoy-Willis, Melanie (Timmy) Stumpf, and Eric McCoy; ten great grandchildren Danny, Dave, Katie, Owen, Caden, Brennan, Bryce, Kaden, Brooklynn, Jaelynn, Kendyl and Audra; four siblings Frances (Bob) Barker, Charlie McCoy, Raymond McCoy, and Millie Sharma. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. John was also preceded in death by one daughter Johna James; five siblings Polly Miller, Jack McCoy, Alice Miller, Mary McCoy, and Dick McCoy. Visitation will be on Monday March 10, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Tom Ward officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com