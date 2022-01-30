McCOY, Donald Ira



Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Donald was born in Pittsburgh, Kentucky, on October 5, 1933, to John McCoy and Grace (Love) McCoy. Donald was a Mason; a Shriners member; involved in the Korean War POW organization; and



also a member of the Butler County Sheriffs Association. Donald worked and retired from Diebold after 34 years, and then started his own



business, Don's Bailbonds in 1982.



Donald is survived by his wife, Betty Lou McCoy; his grandsons, James Wagers and Joseph (Brandie Presson) McCoy; his great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Ashley, Chealse, Cody, Joby Jr., Eric, Cody, Lexi, Jay; his nieces and nephews, Dallas, Sheila, Lynn, Alesia, Sue; and many great-great-grandchildren.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace McCoy; his children, Karen, Robin, and Donald; his siblings, Billy, Pat, Daniel Boone, John, Mary, Caroline, and Pancy; and by his grandson, Joby.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

