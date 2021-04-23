McCOY, Carolyn C.



CAROLYN C. McCOY, 91, of Springfield, passed away in her home on April 14, 2021. She was born in Buford, Georgia, on January 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Claude and Mildred (Johnson) Appling. She was a long-time member of First Church of the Nazarene. Carolyn is survived by three sons, Keith, Gary and Chris McCoy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 63 years, William E. McCoy. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday in Glen Haven



Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



