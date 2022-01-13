McCORRY, Mark Adrian



Age 64, of Dayton, departed this life on December 27, 2021. Mark was born to Laura (McCorry) Tilton, and the late William F. McCorry, Sr. He was baptized as an infant and grew up a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church. Mark



attended the City of Dayton Pre-School Program, Weaver



Elementary School, he graduated from Fairview High School, and earned an Associate



Degree in Criminal Justice from Sinclair Community College. He was employed by the City of Dayton Police Department where he was assigned to the City Jail. Upon its closing he was transferred to the Montgomery County Workhouse. He later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he began a lifetime



career in the hotel industry working in various executive



Capacities that spanned several states, until he suffered a



severe stroke in 2021, which forced him into early retirement. Mark loved sports; both professional and college football and basketball, but his passion was golf. Mark was a family man who loved his family dearly. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Laura Tilton; daughter, Adrianne Jones; grandchildren, Shyann and Ebony Jones; sisters, Peggy (McCorry)



Thomas, Vicki McCorry, Teresa McCorry and Lisa (McCorry)



Porter (Michael); brothers, Jerome McCorry and Eric McCorry; nieces, Yvonne (McCorry) Dickerson (Michael); Janine



McCorry, Taylor McCorry, Angela McCorry, Alexis Wingfield, Jerri and Janelle Jordan, Trenae, Bra'Lyn and Bailee Porter,



Katherine Morgan, Cierra Campbell, and Sein Davis (William); nephews, Steven Campbell (Louise), Trey Porter (Monica), Brandon Porter (Chynia), Darrian Walker, Jr., William McCorry, III (Sabine), Ta'Sean Washington, Dominic Wilson; longtime special friends, Marilyn Ward and Ronald Jackson, Atlanta, GA, and Henrietta Jones, Dayton, OH. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation with family at 10:00 a.m. Services at 11:00 a.m. Services can be viewed on YouTube. Masks are required to be worn inside the church.

