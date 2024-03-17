McCormick, Timothy John "Tim"



Timothy J. McCormick, 70 of Waynesville, Ohio passed away suddenly on March 7, 2024. Tim was born on October 15, 1953. He was the son of John T and Hazel (Deady) McCormick of Centerville, OH who preceded him in death. Tim was married to Grace (McIntosh) who precede him in death. He had a stepdaughter, Casee Beckman. He was survived by his sisters: Carol Voglewede of Ft Wayne IN, Kathy Voglewede of Boise, ID, Nancy Mussro (Nick) of Doylestown, PA, and Martha of Centerville, OH. and Mary Ann, who preceded him in death. Tim has 4 surviving brothers: Dennis of Spring Valley OH, Joseph of Coalville UT, Terrence of Kettering OH and Thomas of Dayton, OH. Memorial Services tba. Charitable contributions can be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital.



