McCLOUD, James R. "Jim"



Age 79 of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Kindred Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1942, in Dayton, OH, the son of the late George and Hazel (Walker) McCloud. Mr. McCloud was an Electrical Engineer for Frigidaire and General Motors with 40 years of service. Jim was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church, Dayton Masonic Lodge # 147, F & A.M., the Stamp Club, the Centerville Senior Citizens Center, and he was a former member of the WestCarrollton Senior Citizens Center. Preceded in death by his wife Roberta L. "Bobbie" McCloud on Jan. 5, 2018. He is survived by his 2 loving daughters Stephanie Worden and husband William, and Rebecca Druley and husband Brian, 3 grandchildren Elizabeth Druley, Logan and Caroline Worden, numerous brothers and sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Cliff Haddox officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Masonic Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. If so, desired memorial



contributions may be made to the Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd., Dayton, OH 45439 in Mr. McCloud's memory. Please share memories and condolences at



Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. James R. McCloud, C/O SwartFuneral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.


