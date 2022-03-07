McCLINTOCK, Robert K. "Bob"



Age 94, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Bob served his country in the Navy during WW II. He worked for many years as a District Manager for Nationwide Insurance. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert M. McClintock; brothers, James and LeRoy H. McClintock; sisters, Lila McClintock and Juanita McClintock; He is survived by his wife of 75 years,



Betty J. McClintock; daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Moran; sister, Shirley Ann Cannon; grandchildren Robert P (Jennifer) Moran and Brian R. (Trudi) Moran; great grandchildren, Asa, Ruth, Cormac and Benen. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Hospital or Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com