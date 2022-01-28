McCLENDON, Novolla

McCLENDON (Moore), Novolla



Novolla (Moore) McClendon departed this life on Jan.19, 2022. She was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Springfield, OH, to Wynema and Ben Edwards. She leaves to cherish her



memory: daughters, Maxine DeArmond Brydie, Benetta



(Roland) Miller, Carol McMahon, Novolla Francette McCoy; sons, Bartimus Moore and Neal Richard (Sheryl) Moore; daughters-in-law, Lisa Moore, Denise Moore and Jeannette Moore, 33 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren, 69 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Novolla worked in various areas of healthcare. She retired from the VA Medical Center in Dayton, OH. Novolla believed in



continuing education and attended Clark State at age 93; Novolla donated her body to Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice is requested. Her memorial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2pm on Facebook, on Willard DeArmond's Jr. page. The obit can be viewed on H.H. Roberts.com.

