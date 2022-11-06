McCLELLAND, W. Allen



June 7, 1934 - October 28, 2022



Known as Allen, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.



A native of West Carrollton, Allen was an Advertising Manager at Dayton Superior and retired in 1999. Allen had a love for model railroading, earning him many awards and lifelong friends in the process. Allen was the former president of the NMRA Mid-Central Division. In 1976, Allen was named NMRA Master Model Railroader, later earning an NMRA Honorary Life Membership. In his younger days, Allen won several trophies racing boats with his brother, Donald.



Allen was predeceased by his parents Elliot and Dorothy (Loman) McClelland, also of West Carrollton. Allen is survived by his wife, Sharon (Garver); three children, Kelly Bradley, Bradley McClelland (Karen) and Patrick McClelland (Sherri); four stepchildren, Keith Kline (Gail), Kerry Kline (Mindy), Chris Kline and Craig Kline (Kelli); brothers, Donald (Donna) McClelland and David McClelland; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

