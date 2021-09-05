MCCLELLAND, H. Kent



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Kent was born in Dayton on November 29, 1943, to the late Paul and Helen (Andres) McClelland. In addition to his parents, Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay (Bihl) McClelland and brother, Bill McClelland. Kent is



survived by his son, Justin



McClelland; brother, Pat (Aileen) McClelland; sister-in-law, Marlene Osborne; many nieces, nephews and a collection of lifelong friends. Kent had a passion for photography that he pursued his whole life, his works are displayed in many regional private collections. Kent also managed the One Hour Photo at Kroger, where he provided technical expertise and guidance to aspiring photographers. He was active in the civil rights movement and the peace movement in the 1960's and 70's and held to those ideals his entire life. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 3-4 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Kent's memory to the American Cancer Society or For Love of Children (FLOC). To send a special message, please visit



