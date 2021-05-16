McClanahan, Emeril

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689841-01_0_0000689841-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689841-01_0_0000689841-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">M</font><font size="2" color="#000000">c</font><font size="2" color="#000000">CLANAHAN,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> Emeril E. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">83, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in her home. She was born May 31, 1937, in West Virginia, the daughter of Bill and Roxie <br/><br/>Bennett. Emeril was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends. Survivors include four daughters, Trepha (Troy) Hatfield, Ica (George) Vega, Wanona (Adrian) Chevez and Elise (Tom) Lightner; three sons, Stanley (Cindy) McClanahan, Lloyd "Chip" McClanahan and Diamond McClanahan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Bennett and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd A. McClanahan; a son, Mark McClanahan and her parents. <br/><br/>Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday in the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Road with Pastor James Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven <br/><br/>Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the </font><font size="2" color="#000000">JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. </font><br/>