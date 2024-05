McCauley (Murphy), Anita "Kay"



Anita "Kay" Murphy McCauley, born August 13th 1940, passed away peacefully at her home on April 15th, 2024.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10th at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, OH, 45506. 10:30 a.m. Family Visitation, 11 a.m. Memorial Service.



