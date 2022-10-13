McCARTY, Boyd W.



87, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in Urbana Place.



Boyd was born April 19, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Wilmer and Orma (Taylor) McCarty. He retired from the United States Air Force after 40 plus years. His passion was farming and he loved old tractors.



He is survived by his wife Sherrie (Stevens) McCarty; children, Michael McCarty, Deborah McCarty (Edward Mechenbier) and Dale (Dolly) McCarty; step-children, Kimberly Massie, Dana Fazekas and Wilber Massie; grandchild, Jake McCarty; 8 step-grandchildren, 6 step-great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Chaplain Jay Galle officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.



Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com