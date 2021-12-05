McCARGISH, George



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away from complications from dementia on November 28, 2021. He was born



to George McCargish and



Katherine McCargish Tipton (Shaw) on September 19, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio. Both preceded him in death. George graduated from Tecumseh High School and served in the Navy until he received an honorable discharge due to being diagnosed with diabetes in 1960. Upon discharge from the Navy, he completed his electrician apprenticeship, a professional he loved until he retired in January,1999. George is survived by his wife of 59 years,



Georgianna (Judy) McCargish (Szucs), two daughters Kris (Don) Thrasher and Mary (Duke) Wildermuth, two grandsons, Josh Thrasher and Michael Wildermuth, two sisters Jeanne Calhoun (Greg Litell) and Carol (Donny) Chamberlain, one brother Danny Tipton (Sam Washburn) and beloved nieces and nephews.



George loved his family and was known as a person who would do anything for you. He treasured his time at the "house on the lake" in Michigan, fishing from the pier and taking family and friends on rides in the pontoon boat. He loved all sports, but bowling was the sport George took the greatest joy from. He won many trophies in mixed leagues with his wife and in men's leagues on teams with his friends



Special thanks to the staff of the Carlyle House for all of the love and support they showed George and his family during his residence.



Services will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering on Thursday, December 9, visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. with services following at 5:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association.

