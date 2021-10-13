McCANN, Clayton Reed



A man who will be remembered for his wise advice, ability to fix anything, and willingness to help others, Clayton Reed McCann, age 94, of Xenia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, in Xenia.



He was born on August 29th,1927, to Rose and Harry McCann. He was more commonly known by his middle name, Reed, and was the oldest of five kids. Reed graduated from Rarden High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy,



fibbing about his age so that he could fight for his country during WWII. After his time in the Navy he was employed as a machine tool builder for Bendix Automation (which later



became Sheffield) in Dayton. During his career he also worked as a service technician traveling around and fixing things that other people couldn't. He retired as a foreman after nearly 40 years.



Reed has an affinity for classic, old Ford's. He had a big family, but they were close, spending every holiday together no matter how much they grew. He had a work ethic that would be considered uncommon to the men of today, and didn't slow down until he was well into his 90's. He valued independence and the ability to problem solve, but his intelligence wasn't just limited to fixing things, he was also exceptionally wise and a great person to seek advice from. During his retirement, he and his wife, Daisy enjoyed spending time in Florida. They frequented flea markets and garage sales, played cards, and made lasting friendships.



Reed was the best combination of compassionate and stubborn, and he will be truly missed by his children, Vicky Mann and Andy (Iris) McCann, grandchildren Brandon Timmons, Nick Timmons, Sara Timmons, and Jesse Mann, and nieces and nephews too numerous to name.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 70 years, Daisy Pauline McCann, and siblings Eula Welch, Janet Reno, Lela Cook and Neil McCann.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday,



October 14th, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Graveside Services will be held Friday, October 15th, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Cemetery (1321 Camp Creek Road,



Lucasville, Ohio 45671).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.


