McCampbell, Joanne

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

McCampbell, Joanne A.

Joanne A. McCampbell, 90 of Bensenville, died February 10th at her home.

She is survived by her brother John (Pam) Clark, three daughters, Pam McCampbell, Linda (Ed) Moritz, and Laurie (Mark) Hartwig. Seven grandchildren, Matthew (Renee) Tomasone, Mechelle Sanders, Michael (Georgia) Hartwig, Raymond (Kaitlyn) Hartwig, Marcus (Hanna) Moritz, Allison (Sean) Boland, and Heidi (Grant) Harbecke. Five great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Alice Clark, and her sister Joyce Thomas.

A Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, February 24, 2:00 p.m.  4:00 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 37 Army Trail Road, Addison, IL 60101, Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, or your favorite charity in Joanne's name.

For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Humes Funeral Home - Addison

320 West Lake St

Addison, IL

60101

https://www.humesfh.com/

In Other News
1
Hartman, Richard
2
Callam, James
3
Baldemor, Gregorio
4
Evans, Eddie
5
Bowling, Jennie
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top