McCall, Mildred

88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2024. She was born in Portsmouth, OH on December 22, 1935, before moving with her family to Springfield in 1940 where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1953 then attended Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. Lavurn began her career as a stenographer before working for many years at the Department of Social Security. She was an active member of Maiden Lane Church of God for over sixty years. There isn't enough ink in the world to adequately sum up the impact that Lavurn had on the people in her life. Above everything she loved the Lord and her family and she will be profoundly missed. She is survived by her husband of sixty- two years, James McCall; sister, Mary Alice Delbridge, sister and brother in law, Tom and Jo Wright; very special cousins, James and Vicki Nickles; daughter and son in law, Jill and Greg Sommer; son and daughter in law, Curt and Karen McCall; son, Rod McCall; and beloved grandchildren, Lacey, Logan, Colleen, Sarah and Bailey. She was preceded in death by her father, John Williams; mother, Marie Williams; sister, Jean Pickens; and brother, David Williams. Per her wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral. She will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens where her family will have a private graveside gathering.



