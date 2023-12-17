McCain, Marvin L.



age 81 of Williamsdale, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Marvin was born in Connersville, Indiana on July 9, 1942 to Marvin L. McCain Sr. and Blanche Irene (nee Vest) McCain. Marvin was employed with Southwestern Ohio Steel for 34 years. He was a member of Timberhill Baptist Church. Marvin was a very loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, deer hunting and working in his yard. Marvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy McCain; his children, Lisa Goins, Marvin D. McCain and Terry (Monica) McCain; his grandchildren, Amy (Jerry), April, Alex (Emily), Jenny (Donovan), Christina (Ricky), Stephanie (David), Steven (Ashleigh), Joshua (Kate), Jonathon and Jeffrey; his great-grandchildren, Isaiah (Brooke), Madison, Layla, Breanna, Desmond, Abigail, Kirsten, Avery, Alley, Melody, Kaylee, Eli, Brooklyn, Brayden, Jaidyn, Camden and Vada; and his brother, Mike McCain. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elaine (Roland) Wood; his daughter, Tammy Haning; his grandson, Brandon; and his granddaughter, Shannon. Visitation will be held at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Drive, Hamilton, OH 45013, on Monday, December 18, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Timberhill Baptist Church for their van ministry. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



