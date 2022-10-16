McCAIN, Linda Ann



Age 82, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born September 5, 1940 in Middletown, OH, to Henry and Frances (Shafer) Streibick. She was a graduate of Trenton High School. After high school, she attended cosmetology school later opening her own beauty shop. Her true calling was to be home to raise her children and grandchildren. She loved to watch tennis and to support her grandchildren in everything they did. Linda is survived by her beloved daughters, Connie (Steve) Campbell and Kim (Jeff) Williams; cherished grandchildren, Andy Campbell, Ashley Campbell, Alex Fields, Matt (Margaret) Williams, and 5 loving great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 35 years, Merrill McClain; her parents, and brother, Gene Streibick. A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 5:00pm-6:00 pm at 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 6:00pm with Peggy Goodloe officiating. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Indian River County, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



