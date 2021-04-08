McBRIDE, Jean Denig



Jean Denig McBride, age 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born March 5, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Martha Denig. Jean is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tom; children, Erin McBride (Matthew Graybeal), Benjamin (Jordan) McBride; grandchildren, Leighton, Genevieve, Luca; sister, Deborah (James) Waddell; longtime friends, Marcia Kerby and Susan LaSota; as well as numerous other loving



relatives and many friends. Jean was a teacher with Beavercreek City Schools for 17 years. She was a believer in



Jesus Christ as a member of Fairhaven Church. She loved cooking, gardening and canning. Jean was a talented quilter and was a member of the Thursday Morning Ladies Quilters. She was a "second Mom" to many and will be remembered for her loving and welcoming nature. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm at Fairhaven Church (637 East Whipp Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459). A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hannah's Treasure Chest (124 Westpark Rd., Centerville, OH 45459) or Fairhaven Church, in Jean's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

