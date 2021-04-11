McBRIDE, Choyce Ann



Age 81, a longtime resident of the Dayton area, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Choyce was born December 10, 1939, in Cincinnati, OH, to Clifford and Evelyn (Gaugh) Fleitz. A graduate of Fairmont West High School in 1957, she later attended Ohio University, before working for Rubicon



Cadillac. It was there that she met her husband of 45 years



Edward McBride. Choyce gave freely of her time and loved



entertaining family and friends, especially during the holidays. She volunteered for her children's schools, as well as church groups and numerous service organizations. She was a



member of Christ United Methodist Church. Choyce served as the PTO president for Dr. John Hole Elementary School and was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a



wonderful cook and had a talent for arts and crafts. Choyce was a loving and devoted mother who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward McBride, and her parents. Choyce is survived by her children, Edward "Ted" McBride III, Michelle McBride, and Susan (Mike) Bell; granddaughter, Abigail Ann Bell; brother, Ronald (Valarie) Fleitz; brother-in-law, John (Pam) McBride, and two nieces and four nephews. Services will be held privately at a later date due to the pandemic. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bellbrook Nursing and Rehab for their care and support of Choyce and her needs. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Diabetes



