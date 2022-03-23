McBEE, Gregory L.



Celebrating the Life Of Gregory L. McBee



"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."



(NIV) ~ Romans 15:13





Gregory L. McBee, affectionately called Greg, was bornOctober 6, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Herman and Olivia Wright McBee. Greg departed this life on Friday, March 18, 2022, he was a member of the Holy Trinity Church.Greg has been a dedicated member of the Oxford community since 1990. He received his undergraduate education from the University of Cincinnati, and his graduate degree from Xavier University. Greg began his career at 1st National Bank (US Bank), where he later retired.Greg was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father Herman McBee, Olivia Wright McBee, and his sister Marian Juanita McBee.He leaves to cherish his memory a host of adoring cousins and his best friend Robert Lee.