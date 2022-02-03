McBAIN, Sylvia

McBAIN (DeVille),



Sylvia E. "Laling"



Of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with her family by her side.



Sylvia was born on July 27, 1949, in Tamuning, Guam, to the late Joseph and Antonia (Maañao) Deville. She is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years, John A. McBain III; devoted and adoring daughters, Shannon (Neil) Craddock of South Africa; Shawn McBain of Florida; Aimee McBain of New York; and Amanda (Michael) Daniel of Florida.



Sylvia was a 1967 graduate of George Washington High School in Mangilao, Guam. She relocated to Washington, DC in 1968, and she worked with the U.S. Department of the



Navy while attending college. She met John in 1969 and they married and moved to Dayton, OH, where they raised their family. Sylvia was a long-time parishioner at St. Henry parish. Sylvia worked for NCR Systemedia Group for over 27 years. She later returned to college, graduating Magna cum Laude from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2010, fulfilling a lifelong goal. She retired from the Kettering Health Network in 2019 after eight years and has spent her time since retirement with dear friends made during her career as well as through volunteering and work with St. Henry parish.



Her greatest joy was being 'Nana'. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jamie Aubin (Matt); Victoria Elizabeth (Joe); Alexandra (Justin) Rice; Aaleeyah Daniel; John A. McBain, IV (Sydnie); Jamieson Daniel (Samantha); Eli Craddock; Ivy Craddock; and Olivia Mencl and great-grandchildren:



Nicholas, Jordan, and Sammie Rice; Keiran Wells.



Surviving Siblings: Audrey (Joseph) Hamamoto; Geraldine Enrique; Olene (Alfred) Borja; Robert DeVille; Arnette



(Ronald) Palencia; Meshay (David) Quiogue; Cherisse DeVille; Charles DeVille; Denise (Thomas Garcia) DeVille; and Erin (Trever) Brown. Her loving in-laws: Gail (Michael) McDonough; Richard (Jackie) McBain; and Robert (Teresa) McBain; Virginia McBain (deceased).



Many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to name, but loved and held very close at heart. Cherished niece Mary Schiller, who so generously donated her kidney to Sylvia 15 years ago, restoring her quality of life and giving her family and friends many more wonderful years with her.



Special aunts, Maria Maañao (Theodore) Ciochon; Ana (Auntie Nena) Adamos; Especially close to her were those of the



extended DeVille, Maañao, Adamos, and Long families.



Family will greet friends 5-8PM on Friday, February 4 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 5 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Sylvia's memory to: Brigid's Path (https://brigidspath.org) or Dayton Right to Life Foundation (https://daytonlife.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/GeneralDonations), two organizations she passionately served. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

