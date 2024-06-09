McAnally, Lanney "Mitch" Mitchell



Lanney Mitchell McAnally "Mitch", 74, of Beavercreek formally of Newark and Fairborn, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, June 7th, 2024 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born April 9th, 1950, in Beauty, Kentucky the son of Louis B. and Thressie (Kirk) McAnally. He graduated from Fairborn High School in 1968 and attended Wright State studying accounting. Mitch was a member of the rock band the The Demons & The New York Times in which he played the organ. He will always be remembered for his rendition of Gloria. Mitch worked at Universal Atlas Cement Plant in Fairborn and Duriron in Dayton. He started McAnally Construction in Newark, Ohio along with his brother Garry. They were brought up working construction with their father. Mitch is by nature a quiet man who can sometimes like to throw in a joke or two. Mitch coached and played on several men's softball team including The Meat House and McAnally Companies winning many tournaments. He also coached (along with his wife Ginny) their daughters Jennifer and Aimee in softball at Fairborn girls' softball and Newark Kiwanis softball. They won many championships. He was a huge fan of the University of Dayton men's basketball since high school, having season tickets for many years. He loved watching sports especially Cincinnati Reds. He also loved music and he was an accomplished organ player. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lower Valley Pike, Springfield, Ohio. In 1966 Mitch met Ginny at Skyborn Skateland and they were married June 12th, 1971. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ginny; daughter, Jennifer Michele; his favorite boy, grandson, Jude Racz of Texas; son-in-law, Aaron Racz; brother, Garry (Kathy) McAnally; sister-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Frank; brothers-in-law: Bud (Nancy) Stumbo and John (Adele Adkins) Stumbo; nephews and nieces: Doug Bowermeister, Meggin McAnally, Melanne McAnally, Kellie McAnally, Bryan (Elizabeth) McAnally, Casey Tucker, John Stumbo II, Danielle and Nelson Stumbo; special cousin, Anita Farish; childhood friends: Gene Maggard and Denny Mckenzie. Mitch is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Dr. Aimee Racz; son Lanney M. McAnally, Jr., plus two rainbow babies; a sister, JoAnn Tucker; his in-laws, Forest (Bud) and Caroline Stumbo; nephews: Todd E. Stumbo, Derrick (DJ) Bowermeister and niece, Devin Hammonds. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastors Dale Stumbo and Gary Stumbo officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a luncheon at The Landing at Littleton & Rue will be served in celebration of Mitch's life where family and friends can continue to share stories and remember a life well lived. The family would like to thank family and friends for their support during this difficult time. A special thanks for the care provided to Mitch by Home Care Assistance, Hospice of Dayton and Elizabeth McAnally of Premier Home Health of Newark, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com