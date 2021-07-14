MAYS, Delfreda



"Little Sis"



62, was born August 23, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of James C. and



Del-Freda Wyatt Sr. She went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021. Delfreda was very hard working and had been employed by Wittenberg University as a caterer and retired after 32 years of dedicated service. She loved everyone FIRST because that was just her. She is survived by her significant other, Marshall "Pizon" Thomas; two children, Camille Mays and Edward (Ciara) Mays Jr.; sister, Glenda Wyatt; brothers, Alvin (Carthagenia "Poocho") Wyatt and James C. (Brenda) Wyatt Jr.; 4 grandchildren, K'lysah Thorpe, Janyla Wilson, Amyah Mays and Jeremiah Mays and a great-granddaughter who she adored, Aalani Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends including special cousins, Cordia "Toni" Stephens and Melvin Griffin and her family in Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Alfreda Speakes; older sister, Mary E. Wyatt; aunt, Clara Griffin and special cousins, Gary Griffin and Janice Griffin.



Visitation is Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



