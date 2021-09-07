MAYNOR, Roy Gene



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was a WWII veteran who served in the Army/Air Corp. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Lillian Maynor in 2004. He is survived by children, Norma J. Lakes (Tom Lakes), Norman R. Maynor and Darlene Hartmier, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 to 1 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice @ www.daycityhospice.com. The family wishes to extend many thanks and blessings to the Hospice Team of Tracy Perdue, Lisa Bourne, Shelli Dement and Chaplin Chris for the loving care given to our dad.

