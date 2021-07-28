MAYNARD, Frances Arlene "Fran"



Age 90, of Ludlow Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. She was born November 7, 1930, in Marshallville, Ohio, to her parents John & Nellie (Berg) Nolt.



She was preceded in death by her husband Perlie Maynard; daughter Arlene Coburn; brothers George, Alton, Roy, Glenn, Herbert, Walter, and Donald; sisters Florence Kish and Mildred Conner. She will be missed and remembered by her children Darlene Woods of Ludlow Falls and Michael & Rose Maynard of Hillsboro; grandchildren Britt (Jennifer) Woods of Nollinsville, Tennessee, Tammy Porter of Marietta, Georgia; great grandchildren Braden, Willow, Madeline, Isaiah, Ryleigh; brother Ralph Nolt of Orville; sister Ruth Ann Sundberg of



Alliance.



A service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 14, at Ludlow Falls Christian Church, 214 Vine Street, Ludlow Falls, with



Pastor Jerry Collins officiating. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ludlow Falls Christian Church.



Online memories may be left for the family at



www.hale-Sarver.com