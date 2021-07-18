MAYES, Robert



Robert, 71 (lovingly known as Junior) departed this life on



Friday July 16th at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 4th 1949, the youngest of seven children born to Robert Franklin and Ruth Esther (Wolfe) Mayes.



A lifelong resident of Springfield, he was a 1969 graduate of Springfield North High School and retired with 30 plus years of service from Navistar. He was a member of the UAW Local 402.



Junior had a sweet soul and was a big kid at heart. He was that uncle who was always willing to play, always up for a movie or a meal out. Frugal in his own life yet there was not a single family member who did not benefit from his generous nature. He was always very proud that his first major purchase when he started working was to buy his mother her very first brand new car. The family does not quite remember when



exactly that he was voted family "boss" but all major decisions had to pass through him. He was the strong one, the muscle. Not one to pass up a garage sale, he would but things just to take them apart, he loved tinkering in the garage. His favorite thing was to spend time with family, a family that must now learn to navigate life without their compass and their anchor.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lou Ann Mayes, Roberta Mayes and Bonnie (J) Dobson. He is survived by two brothers, Edward F Mayes and Fred (Debra) Mayes, one sister, Vicki (David) Hartley and close niece Ruth (Craig) Fogle, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



A private family funeral will be held on Friday 23rd. Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements being handled by JONES KENNEY ZECHMAN Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

