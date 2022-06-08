MAYES, Frances



Frances H. Mayes, age 84, loving mother of Edwin B. Mayes passed away in the early hours of May 18th, 2022, after a courageous battle with numerous illnesses. Frances was born on November 10th, 1937, in Welch, West Virginia, and grew up surrounded by a large family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Nazarean Mayes Jr, her parents and sisters Margret Lynch, Thelma Evans, Marion Harris, Mable Swayne, Pauline Eldridge, and brothers Robert Green and James Harris. She leaves to morn her passing her son Edwin B. Mayes (Sinothile), Richmond Heights, Ohio, one loving sister Naomi Boyd, Clinton Maryland, and her dear



Natalie Rickman, LaTonia McCane, and Latoria Marcellous whom she loved like her daughters. Frances recently became a grandmother to Nathaniel L. Mayes and Elijah L. Mayes, and she was absolutely thrilled to share in their lives and watch them grow. She was the expert at getting them to go to sleep.



Frances, forever the teacher, contributed her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Fairborn, Ohio, to aid future physicians and nurses in their



research and practice.



Frances graduated from Kimball High School in Welch, West Virginia. She continued her education at West Virginia State University where she completed her B.S. degree in Education. She furthered her education by attaining her master's degree from Xavier University.



She accepted her first teaching opportunity in South Carolina but eventually moved to Dayton when her husband started working in the Dayton Public School system. She taught at Residence Park and Whittier Elementary School. She retired from the Dayton Public School System after over 30 years of service.



Frances was a golden member of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority where she contributed her time and mentorship for over 60 years to numerous young women. Her other volunteer endeavors included the West Virginia State Alumni Association, The Senior Women's League, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Dayton Breakfast Kiwanis Club, St. Luke Seasoned Sisters, and the St. Luke Mission Ministry



We find joy that there is another angel in Heaven, and you can be with the love of your life once again. Goodbye to a wonderful woman, a beautiful loving mother, and a mentor, friend, and support to so many.



There will be a memorial service for those who would like to celebrate her life on the 10th of June, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 North Gettysburg Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45406.

