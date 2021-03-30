MAYERS, Ruth

MAYERS (Johnson),



Ruth Elsie



Age 99, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her



residence. Ruth was the oldest and last remaining of three



children born on Staten Island, New York, to Clara Olsen



Johnson and Peder Johnson. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, where she met the love of her life, George. They were married for 44 years, until his passing in 1987. She is survived by two children, Eileen Evers (Carl) and George Mayers (Kyle); three grandchildren, Karen Gump (Kevin), Linda Hart (Fred) and Drey Mayers; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron and Katie Gump and Aidan and Mia Hart. Her family was her life. She loved spending time with each one of them. She was accomplished in



knitting, crocheting, and needlework. Ruth was a Kettering Hospital volunteer, where she earned a diamond pin for over 6000 hours of volunteer work over the years and was added to the Kettering Hall of Fame plaque in 2005. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Friends may come for visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. The family thanks The Carlyle House for all the loving care they gave to Ruth over the past four years and to Hospice of Dayton. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's name.

