MAYER, Patricia A.



Patricia Mayer passed away on June 10, 2022, in Kettering, Ohio. Patricia was born on March 16, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Robert E.



Mayer and Lillian F. Mayer.



Pat grew up in the Pittsburgh area. After high school she attended the University of Dayton, where she graduated with a B.A. in History.



Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother and by her brother, Robert G. Mayer. She is survived by her sons Christopher Duffley (Melissa) and Daniel Duffley (Jen), granddaughter Rachel Duffley, grandson Leo A. Duffley, sister Paula J. Hasbach, sister-in-law Tina



Mayer, and ex-husband Patrick W. Duffley.



Pat joined the Area Agency on Aging, PSA2, in 1986, and was proud to be a part of its mission of serving older adults for 35 years, serving as Assistant Director since 2001



Isha Yoga has been an important part of Pat's life for the past 15 years. She credits the meditation practices with bringing her peace through her health crisis.



Thank you to the family and friends who supported her during her illness. A special thank you to Fran O'Connor for accompanying her to medical appointments and treatments and to Barb Bennett for supplying food and encouragement.



A private family burial will be held at St. Kateri Preserve. Family will greet friends on Friday June 17, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm at Tobias Funeral Home on 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 for a Memorial Celebration.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, Area. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com