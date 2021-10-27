MAY, Carolyn



81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 24th, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, John May; their children Matt (Lisa) May, Keith May, and Evelyn (David Campbell) Davidson; five grandchildren, Ian May, Sarah (Christopher Burton) Simons, Joshua (Hannah) Simons, Davora Davidson, and Grace Simons; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Carley, Braxton, Dakota, and Mia; sister Debbie (Bill) Andrews; and twin brother Ken May.



Carolyn became a registered nurse in 1961, and later on furthered her education to earn her MSN degree. Carolyn practiced nursing for 40 years, including many years as a Supervisor at Kettering Hospital. Not only was she a caretaker by career, Carolyn was always devoted and nurturing to her family. She was a faithful wife to John, taking care of him through many health challenges. She was also a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother, always ready to play, and available to share her wisdom and advice with them.



Carolyn was a great line dancer and became part of a circle of wonderful friends she met while dancing. She and John shared a love for schnauzers, and she was born a chocolate lover. Carolyn also knitted countless hats for newborns. She loved people and being social, and enjoyed hosting many neighborhood parties at the May home. During her 81 years of life she blessed many lives, and her legacy will live on through all the people she loved and cared for.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Carolyn's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

