MAXWELL, Patsie

Our beautiful 91-year-old mother, Patsie Hale Maxwell peacefully passed away with her faithful cat Suri by her side on October 21, 2021. She was living with Mary Maxwell and Lori Alexander in Dayton, OH, having moved from Carbondale, IL, in 2018. Patsie was born on August 22, 1930, in Wheaton, IL, to Ellis and Bessie Barr Hale. She graduated from Wheaton High School and then worked as an administrative assistant in Chicago. She married Charles Neville Maxwell III of Tuscaloosa, AL, on August 2, 1952. She leaves four daughters, Bess Maxwell (Mary Steele Ferguson) of Raphine, VA, Jane Maxwell of Cape Girardeau, MO, Anna Maxwell Dennis (Jay Dennis) of Winchester, VA, and Mary Maxwell (Lori



Alexander) of Dayton, OH. She also leaves three granddaughters, Georgia Dennis of Winchester VA, Carmen Dennis of Leesburg VA, and Katherine Maxwell of Bonn, Germany.



Affectionately known as Patsie and Charlie, our parents lived in Urbana, IL, Ann Arbor, MI, Tuscaloosa, AL, and moved to



Carbondale, IL, in 1963. Patsie was a devoted SIU professor's wife and raised four busy daughters. Patsie volunteered for the Jackson County YMCA and Carbondale Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship. Patsie worked in the medical records department at Carbondale Memorial Hospital, as the secretary at Lincoln Junior High School, and as an administrative assistant at the City of Carbondale before she retired in 1993. She and Charlie then devoted years to being loving



parents and grandparents, enjoyed SIU and St. Louis Symphony Concerts together, and maintained a lovely home on Glenview Drive in Carbondale. Patsie always greeted family, friends, neighbors, and guests with graciousness.



We have wonderful memories our mother. She taught us to enjoy cooking, to love animals, and to keep an inviting home. We remember backyard parties and family gatherings at Giant City. Mom took us to swimming practice and meets, attended all our school events, and celebrated our graduations and career moves. She has been our dear mother, friend, and companion over the years. Above all else she grounded our family with her humor, quiet strength, humility, and unconditional love.



A memorial and celebration of life is planned in Carbondale, the date and location to be announced later. In honor of Patsie, donations can be made to the St. Francis Animal



Shelter 6228 Country Club Rd., Murphysboro, IL 62966



(https://stfrancis-care.org/) or to Grace Works Health at Home, 6445 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459 (https://graceworksathome.org/)



