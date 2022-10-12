MATTHEWS-MAUK, Meghan

springfield-news-sun logo
Meghan Elizabeth Matthews Mauk, age 43, of Union, Ohio, and formerly of Gallipolis, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence with her husband by her side. Born August 8, 1979, in Dahlonega, Georgia, she was the daughter of Col. John William Matthews US Army retired and Elizabeth Lee Caldwell. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 in Meghan's memory. An online guest registry is available at


