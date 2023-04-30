Matt, Joseph "Joe"



Joseph Paul Matt,90, born in Dayton, Ohio, September 14, 1932, passed away, February 26, 2023, at his home in Hernando, FL. Son of George and Johanna Matt, Dayton, Ohio, Joe attended St. Mary's Parish and graduated from Chaminade High School where he maintained life-long friendships with many of his classmates. After high school he joined the US Air Force and served with the Military Air Transport Service in Japan and the Strategic Air Command in Limestone, Maine. He graduated from the University of Dayton School of Engineering. Joe retired after 32 years in electronic sales with offices in Dayton, Rockville, MD and McLean, VA. He had a 24-year career with Ampex Corporation in Dayton, Ohio and Vienna, VA in engineering and sales. He then worked 8 years with International Imaging Systems as their eastern regional sales manager. He was a skilled carpenter like his father and built many pieces of furniture and could fix just about anything. After retirement in 1994 he established JPM Kitchen Upgrades to keep him busy until his wife Rosalie retired. He was active in many Catholic Church, industry, and neighborhood organizations while residing in Ohio, Virginia & Florida.



Joe married Rosalie Katherine Benchic on January 30, 1960 and they were blessed with four beautiful daughters: Mary Jo, Joan, Kathy and Paula. In 2001 Joe & Rosalie built and moved into their retirement home in The Villages of Citrus Hills in Hernando, FL where he enjoyed playing a lot of golf with the Bad Golfers Association (BGA). He was a member of and Eucharistic Minister for St. Scholastica Parish and an active member and editor of The Dove newsletter for the Knights of Columbus. Joe was the most supportive and complete companion a wife could have asked for. They loved to travel and visited many places. He was also an amazing father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie, daughters Mary Jo Hedrick with granddaughter Amanda of Lantana, Fl, Joan Marie Matt with grandson Bradley of Fairfax, VA, Katherine Ann Kennedy with husband Tom and grandchildren Devin & Delaney of Centerville, VA and Paula Rose Warren with husband Chan of Wilmington, NC. He also had many sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces. Preceded in death were his parents, George and Johanna Matt and brother, George.



A funeral Mass was held on March 3rd at St. Scholastica Church, Lecanto, FL and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Honor Guard, 21-Gun-Salute, and Presentation of the Flag in his honor as a veteran. Relatives and friends welcome.

