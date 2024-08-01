Matson, Lyle K.



93, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Mary Jean Matson, and his brother Clint Matson. He is survived by his loving wife, Lenorann Lewis Matson, brother Gale Matson (Cindy), sister-in-law Leila Matson, daughter Lois Reed (John), son Lance Matson (Jennifer), grandchildren Tyler Reed, Rachel Reed (Joshua Vincent), Justin Reed, and Lauren Watkins (Chad), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lyle was born on March 11, 1931 in Sundance, Wyoming. He spent the first years of his life living on a ranch with his parents, where his Dad, John, taught him how to fix just about anything. There, he developed his fierce MacGyver skills that continued until he passed from this life. Lyle moved with his parents to Spearfish, SD where he helped in his Dad's shoe shop and worked summers cutting timber for the Homestake Mining Company. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry with Honors from the South Dakota School of Mines, and proceeded to Iowa State University to earn his PhD in Physical Chemistry. There he met the love of his life, Lenorann, who was studying for and finished her Master's in Biochemistry. They married in 1957, just celebrating 67 years together on July 28, 2024. They spent their first years of marriage in Columbus, Ohio, and then moved to their home in Centerville, Ohio, where they welcomed Lois and Lance into the family. Lyle worked at Monsanto, (later EG&G) in Miamisburg, Ohio, as a nuclear research chemist until his retirement. Lyle served in many servant leader roles at Centerville United Methodist Church (now Restoration Church), and he and Lenorann were devoted to their church family. After his retirement, he and Lenorann delighted in taking trips in their fifth-wheel all over the US, visiting many state and national parks (Yellowstone being a favorite) and Civil War battlefields. Lyle and Lenorann moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 2021 to be near family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was always collecting garage sale scooters for them (Grandpa included) to ride to Bill's Donuts with him when they visited. He would take them down to his shop and help them make boats out of lumber scraps, to float on their family vacations in Spearfish Creek in South Dakota. Lyle could fix anything, tinkering with motors, wood, and cardboard to build everything from cardboard furniture to a handcrafted torque wrench. He was famous for his cardboard forts that gave his grandchildren great delight. A visitation will be held the evening of August 2 at Restoration Church, 63 East Franklin Street, Centerville Ohio, from 5-7 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, at Restoration Church, at 10:30 AM. Graveside burial service to follow at Washington Township Cemetery. Routsong Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Restoration church in Centerville Ohio.



