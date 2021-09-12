MATHIS, Charlie



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Love Unlimited House of Prayer, 6401 North Main Street, Dayton, Ohio 45415, with Pastor Priscilla Carson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

