MATHILE, Dallas Ray



Age 77, from Centerville, Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2022. Steadfast Partner and



Father, Fun Uncle, Dedicated Colleague and Loyal Brother and Friend.



From his swift arrival on this earth through till his final breath, Dallas had a life that was well loved and well lived.



Growing up on the farm, his longest and lasting memories were always the fun he had with his brother, Clay, and sister, Sally. The work might have been tough, but the adventures were many. It was here he learnt the value of a job well done and the simple pleasures of a great meal, a well ironed shirt and a nicely groomed lawn.



After high school he studied economics at Muskingum University, and following a brief foray as a mathematics teacher, he found his way to State Farm where he forged a long and widely respected career as a claims consultant. He prided himself on being the best he could be, leading with integrity and elevating the people around him. His dedication to his job and his colleagues transcended professional bonds and many he worked with went on to become lifelong friends.



But his dedication to his work was never superseded by his love for his family. It was through the church he met the love of his life, Janice. He always said he never knew who he fell in love with first, "that beautiful widow or the sweet little boy Anthony who came along with her". They were married, moved to Houston and a year later their family was complete with the arrival of Kimberly. There was never a more smitten or stylish Dad on the block.



Family meant everything to Dallas. He was the fun-loving Uncle Buck to Cate, Tim, Mike, Tina, Jenny and Tiffany, and in later years loved to share a nice glass of Pinot or a well crafted cocktail with their partners, Don, Pat, Michelle and Brent. He loved exploring the world with Janice, Clay, Mary, Sally and Rick. He lived for his family vacations with the wider family, fishing trips to Alaska and winters in Sarasota. He was a great storyteller and could deliver a punchline like no one else.



He shared a special bond with his son-in-law, Jacob, and daughter-in-law, Stacey, and took his Papa duties very seriously. Averie, Hazel, Dallas, Lyle, Otis and Stevie could count on a trip to Kiliwins ice cream store every March, horsey rides on his knee and a bowl of Graeters at the end of every day. They all inherited his love of cookies.



But perhaps the greatest legacy of his lifetime was the grace, fortitude and strength with which he navigated his brain



tumor diagnosis and survivorship. Although his suffering at times was great, his own experience went on to inspire the genesis of the CERN Foundation, helping countless other brain tumor survivors navigate their own journeys and forever change the outcome of those diagnosed with this rare brain tumor. Throughout it all, he never lost his faith, humility,



gentleness or his sense of humor or style.



He loved greatly and was loved even more by family, caregivers, neighbors and friends.



Dallas is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Janice; children, Anthony (Stacey Lee) Mathile, Kimberly (Jacob) Wallgren; grandchildren, Otis and Stevie Mathile, Averie, Hazel, Dallas, and Lyle Wallgren; brother, Clay (Mary) Mathile, and sister, Sally (Rick) Dill; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and



extended family. Special thank you to Dr. Mark Gilbert, Dr. Terri Armstrong and caregiver, Gloria Shanahan.



Memorial Service will be held 12:30PM on Friday, 11 February at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave, West Carrollton OH 45449. For those unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available on youtube, https://youtu.be/NNBbgKMfQOs. Family would like to welcome friends and family to a reception immediately after (1:30PM) at the Moraine Country Club, 4075 Southern Blvd., Dayton, OH 45429.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Grace Lutheran Church and the CERN Foundation, a program of the National Brain Tumor Society, https://www.cern-foundation.org/get-



involved/ependymoma-fund. Fond memories, photos, or



messages of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

