MATHEWS, Sharon Ann



Sharon Ann Mathews, 79, of Columbus, passed away February 21, 2022, in Grant Hospital. She was born January 9, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Milton and Mary Pauline (Haynes) Lough. Mrs. Mathews attended the Catholic Church and was a member of the



NRA. She had been employed as a nurse. Survivors include two children: James Mathews and De'Anna Mathews; two grandchildren: Mary Jo Mathews and William Allen Campbell; one brother, Don Lough; several nieces and nephews including: Roxanna Lough and best friends: Bud and Margo. She was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Lough, Timothy Lough, Mary Louise Cordell and Rosalee Harrah and her



parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



