Mastromatteo, LaDonna Mary



It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, LaDonna Mary Mastromatteo (nee Clark), at age 81, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 after her brave battle with cancer. LaDonna was born in Waterloo, Iowa, the firstborn child of Mary ("Tote") and Donald Clark. She lived by her faith and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. LaDonna loved to spend time with her family. She shopped her way around the world during her travels and especially enjoyed going on cruises. LaDonna was an amazing caregiver and homemaker. She went to beauty school and worked as an instructor until she married Frank whom she met at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. LaDonna was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank; son, Kirk D.; parents and infant brothers, Donald Clark, Jr. and Leonard Leo Clark. She is survived by her children, Andrea (Mike) Royce, Matthew (Jill) Mastromatteo, Mitch (Julie) Mastromatteo; grandchildren, Sam Mastromatteo, Grant Mastromatteo, Spencer Stapleton, Luke Mastromatteo, Sawyer Stapleton, Benjamin Mastromatteo; sister, Janet Freie; as well as numerous cousins and extended family. Family will greet friends 10-11AM on Monday, September 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4600 Ackerman Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11AM. LaDonna will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



