MASTROMATTEO, Frank Joseph



Age 85, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born on June 25, 1936, to the late Joseph and Sarafina Mastromatteo. Frank was born in Little Falls, New York, the youngest of four



children. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955. After High School he entered Iowa State University in Ames Iowa. Frank joined the U.S. Army and was Honorably



Discharged in 1960. He graduated from ISU in 1963 with a BS in Industrial Engineering and Technology, he then started his career as a Manufacturer's Representative. Frank was united in marriage to LaDonna Mary Clark on August 29, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dow City, IA. To this union was born one daughter, Andrea, and three sons, Matthew, Kirk and Mitchell. Frank enjoyed traveling to their home in Florida for many years. He enjoyed the winters in the sun and surf. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, in-laws, and his second son, Kirk (2020). He is survived by his wife, LaDonna; children, Andrea (Mike Royce), Matthew (Jill), Mitchell (Julie); grandsons, Samuel Mastromatteo, Grant Mastromatteo, Luke Mastromatteo, Spencer Stapelton, Sawyer Stapelton, and



Benjamin Mastromatteo. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Family will greet friends from 12:30-2PM on Tuesday, August 10 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering with a Mass of Christian Burial at 2PM with Fr. Dan Meyer officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

