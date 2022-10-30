MASTBAUM, Steven

springfield-news-sun logo
Obituaries
2 hours ago

MASTBAUM, Sr., Steven Robert "Steve"

Steven Robert Mastbaum, Sr. "Steve", AKA John Henry Loveless to his cowboy friends, born May 3, 1942, died peacefully on October 6, 2022. You are welcome to see the full obituary, service information and to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Steve at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

