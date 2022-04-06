MASSIE, Edward C. "Maddog"



EDWARD "MADDOG" C. MASSIE, 80, of Springfield, passed away at home on



Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 3, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late



Clarence F. and Lois M. (Owen) Massie. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Barbara Massie and together they owned Mattie Guthries restaurant in downtown Springfield. Survivors also include his children, Guy Edward (Sandy) Massie and Lisa Jo (Rick) Anway; grandchildren, Nicki Howard, Ashley Leslie, Megan Workman, Jacob (Janet) Massie, Chad Anway and Abbey (Jason) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Hannah



Howard, Ariyah Martin, Cayden Inman, Braelynn Leslie,



Dakota Caudill, Leland and Evelyn Anway, Nolan and Lukas Mitchell; great-great-grandson, Genesis Exon and his



furbabies, Mr. Pete the cat and Miss Emma. Ed was an



insurance agent at Commonwealth Ins. Company for many years. He coached and played for the basketball champion city league Maddogs at Irish Hill, aka Selma Rd Park and loved to play tennis at Old Reid Park for decades. Ed was an avid Ohio State fan. He very much loved and appreciated his caretakers and friends at the Ohio Soldiers & Sailors Home, Xenia, Ohio. He was resolute and guided his family with strength and unwavering love. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Ed's life will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home. You express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



