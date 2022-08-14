MASSIE, Douglas E.



Douglas E. Massie, 72, of Springfield, passed away, August 12, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, August 3, 1950, to the late Charles and Glorious (Kauffman) Massie. Doug was a 1969 graduate of Northwestern High School. He went on to serve the Northwestern community for many years working for the school's transportation department. Doug enjoyed spending his free time at car shows where he would take his '57 Chevy. He was known by others for his smile and laughter. He is survived by his wife Bridget Massie; children Teresa (Brian) Pencil Cockeram andJames (Alicia) Pencil; grandchildren, Andrew (Annie) Cockeram, Garrett Cockeram, Trent Cockeram, Lohren Sullivan (fiance, Matt Novak); sister, Irene Loeffler; brothers, Dennis (Linda) Massie, Darrell Massie and Dave (Cheryl) Massie and many other relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Massie; brothers, Charles Massie, Harry Massie and William Massie; sister, Rona Book. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16 from 10am-12 noon at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, with the service to follow at Noon. Burial will take place at Terre Haute Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



