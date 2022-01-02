MASSIE, David Lee



David Lee Massie, 58, of Springfield, passed away December 25, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1963, in Gallia County, Ohio, the son of Cecil and Wilma Jean (Nance) Massie. Mr. Massie enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He is survived his loving wife of 40 years,



Victoria (Shaffer) Massie; his father, Cecil Massie; children:



Sabrina Massie (Maurice), Jamie Massie (Crystal), Brandi Massie and Tabitha Massie (Charles); grandchildren: Joseph Massie (Paige) (more like a son), Dallas Little, David Jordan Massie, Austin Massie, Madison Little, India Tyson, Cassie Swords, Trent Swords and Cheyenne Swords and several great-grandchildren all of Springfield; siblings: Marvin



(Teresa) Massie, Roger (Tammy) Massie, Ronald Massie, Springfield, and Edward Massie, Texas; and several nieces and



nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; Wilma Jean (Nance) Massie. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

