Massey, Frank W.



age 78, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Greenfield, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH, 45429. A visitation will follow. A livestream of the celebration of life will be available for those unable to attend by visiting Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Pit Crew dog rescue at miamivalleypitcrew.com or mail directly to MVPC 3625 Lisbon St., Kettering, OH 45429. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/