MASON, Winston W.

Age 54, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born August 11, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Susannah (nee Holsberg) Mason and the late Winston W. Mason. Mr. Mason moved with his family to Ohio at a young age. He graduated from Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio. He graduated from the University of

Toledo and earned a degree in Business as well as playing baseball there as the starting shortstop. Mr. Mason worked in sales and had a great desire to help people. He went back to school and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a BS in Nursing and had been working at 4 Main of Fort Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton, Ohio. He had started a bartending business with Cheryl and they had such a good time working together. He took a Spanish immersion trip to South America and became fluent in

Spanish which helped him communicate with his patients. He was active in volunteer work and was part of the Big Brother mentoring program for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and biking. He was a great cook and was a great friend to all that met him. Mr. Mason is survived by his mother Sue Ehmke; siblings Wade (Josette)

Mason, Sueann Mason, Jessica Ehmke, and Andy (Angie) Ehmke; nieces and nephews Eva, Julia, Emily, Rio, Shane, and Windsor; and his life partner, Cheryl Stevens. Visitation at

THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4,

Fairfield, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 PM.


Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

