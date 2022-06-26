MARTINDALE, Nancy

MARTINDALE (Ferguson), Nancy Lee



Age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid golfer. She is survived by her children: Brenda (Terry) Gapen, Cathy Byrd, Robyn Martindale, Joni (Steve) Alexander, Donald (Laura) Martindale, 7 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law: Freda Ferguson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Lee Martindale, parents: Robert and Lora Lee (Coppock) Ferguson, brother: Robert Ferguson, son-in-law: Terry Bryd and grandson: Dougie Wallace Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to DonateLifeOhio.org. To view the service for Nancy and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com