Martin, Whitney Wallace



Whitney Martin, 78, passed away Friday, June 21 at Kettering Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with lymphoma. He was comforted in his final days with a constant stream of family and friends wishing him comfort, sharing stories, and supporting each other. Whitney was born in Dayton, OH on June 25, 1945, to the late Ellsworth and Phyllis Martin. Whitney retired from Delco Moraine after 39 years of service. He was an active member of the UAW Local 696 where he was a passionate advocate for his fellow autoworkers. After retiring he set aside his golf clubs to foster his love for cars with a 1932 Ford Roadster. He spent countless weekends traveling to car meets to show off his baby. Whitney was a good friend to many, a loving husband, a dear brother, and a proud father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and was fortunate to see them all become successful young adults and attend the wedding of his oldest in 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jill, who has been at his side for 45 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Sonya & Doug Schutte, son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Beth Martin, grandchildren, Graham & Danielle Olszewski, Sarah Olszewski, Kaitlin Schutte, Ashlee Martin, brothers and sisters-in-law Paul & Dottie Martin, David & JoNell Martin, numerous nieces and nephews for whom he held a special fondness, and his faithful companion, Skylar. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Desire Martin and Connie Crosby, brother, Mike Martin, and grandson, Sam Schutte. A Visitation will be held 2-4pm; with a celebration of life beginning at 4pm Saturday July 6, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



