MARTIN, Thelma I.

89, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was born in South Solon, Ohio, on October 1, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Muriel (Miller) Bainter. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Community Hospital for many years before moving to Florida in 1966. She was a

former member of High Street United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her brother, Robert Adams; sister, Sonya Adams and cousin, Donald (Cindy) Peters and second cousin, Jason Smith. No services will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

